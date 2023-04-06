Close
About 15% Of Low-Income Countries In Debt Distress, Another 45% Highly Vulnerable - IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Approximately 15% of low-income countries are experiencing debt distress, and another 45% have high debt vulnerabilities, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Approximately 15% of low-income countries are experiencing debt distress, and another 45% have high debt vulnerabilities, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"About 15 percent of low-income countries are already in debt distress and another 45 percent face high debt vulnerabilities," Georgieva said in a speech ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.

In total, about a quarter of emerging economies are at high risk and facing "default-like" borrowing spreads, she added.

"This has raised concerns over a potential wave of debt restructuring requests�and how to handle them at a time when current restructuring cases are facing costly delays," Georgieva said.

The IMF, the World Bank and India as G20 chair started a roundtable discussion among public and private creditors, as well as borrowers, in order to resolve the issue, the IMF chief noted. The discussion will help to reach a consensus on standards and processes, so all interested parties could speed up restructuring cases, she added.

