About 15% Of Low-Income Countries In Debt Distress, Another 45% Highly Vulnerable - IMF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Approximately 15% of low-income countries are experiencing debt distress, and another 45% have high debt vulnerabilities, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.
"About 15 percent of low-income countries are already in debt distress and another 45 percent face high debt vulnerabilities," Georgieva said in a speech ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.
In total, about a quarter of emerging economies are at high risk and facing "default-like" borrowing spreads, she added.
"This has raised concerns over a potential wave of debt restructuring requests�and how to handle them at a time when current restructuring cases are facing costly delays," Georgieva said.
The IMF, the World Bank and India as G20 chair started a roundtable discussion among public and private creditors, as well as borrowers, in order to resolve the issue, the IMF chief noted. The discussion will help to reach a consensus on standards and processes, so all interested parties could speed up restructuring cases, she added.