About 30,000 Take Part In French Workers Rallies On Thursday - Reports

November 11, 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) A cross-sector industrial action across France was attended by 30,000 people on November 10, who rallied to demand wages proportionate to inflation, BFMTV has reported, citing the French Interior Ministry.

On Thursday, nationwide strikes initiated by the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union led to severe disruptions on underground  and ground transport services in Paris and other large cities.

The CGT said that over 100,000 people took part in protests across the country.

Participants included workers from such sectors as transport, education, healthcare, energy, trade and manufacturing, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vests movement.

Over the past three months, key French trade unions have staged several mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living.

