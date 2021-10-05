UrduPoint.com

About 4,200 Gallons Of Oil Reclaimed After Spill In California Waters - Monitoring Service

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

About 4,200 Gallons of Oil Reclaimed After Spill in California Waters - Monitoring Service

Nearly 4,200 gallons of oil were recovered from water off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California, where a major oil spill occurred, the Southern California Spill Response center, tackling the leak, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Nearly 4,200 gallons of oil were recovered from water off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California, where a major oil spill occurred, the Southern California Spill Response center, tackling the leak, said.

"As of 1 p.m., Monday, approximately 4,158 gallons of oil has been recovered from the water and 8,700 feet of boom has been deployed," the center said.

A joint command was reportedly created to deal with the oil spill, which includes representatives from the Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and oil company Amplify Energy. The team includes 320 people, 14 oil recovery vessels and three coast guard boats, as well as seven aircraft monitoring the situation from the air.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County due to the oil spill near the coast.

A large-scale oil spill was detected on Saturday. The leak began in a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach, and it is unclear what caused it and how long it lasted. According to the local authorities, as a result of the accident in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, at least 126,000 gallons of oil were found and a large slick was formed. In addition, the spill led to the death of fish and birds, oil penetrated into the local ecological reserve. Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the incident was "one of the most devastating" in decades in the city's history.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Governor Water Company Oil Orange Huntington From P

Recent Stories

KP drafts bill to provide online registration faci ..

KP drafts bill to provide online registration facility to private firms

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 People demand to regulate transport fares in Hazar ..

People demand to regulate transport fares in Hazara

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves seasonal electricity package: Ham ..

Cabinet approves seasonal electricity package: Hammad

2 minutes ago
 AG KP calls on Governor Shah Farman

AG KP calls on Governor Shah Farman

6 minutes ago
 Ecuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Fac ..

Ecuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Facts From Pandora Papers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.