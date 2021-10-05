About 4,200 Gallons of Oil Reclaimed After Spill in California Waters - Monitoring Service

Nearly 4,200 gallons of oil were recovered from water off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California, where a major oil spill occurred, the Southern California Spill Response center, tackling the leak, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Nearly 4,200 gallons of oil were recovered from water off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California, where a major oil spill occurred, the Southern California Spill Response center, tackling the leak, said.

"As of 1 p.m., Monday, approximately 4,158 gallons of oil has been recovered from the water and 8,700 feet of boom has been deployed," the center said.

A joint command was reportedly created to deal with the oil spill, which includes representatives from the Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and oil company Amplify Energy. The team includes 320 people, 14 oil recovery vessels and three coast guard boats, as well as seven aircraft monitoring the situation from the air.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County due to the oil spill near the coast.

A large-scale oil spill was detected on Saturday. The leak began in a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach, and it is unclear what caused it and how long it lasted. According to the local authorities, as a result of the accident in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, at least 126,000 gallons of oil were found and a large slick was formed. In addition, the spill led to the death of fish and birds, oil penetrated into the local ecological reserve. Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the incident was "one of the most devastating" in decades in the city's history.