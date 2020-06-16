About 4,995 thousand tons of meat to be produced in 2020-21

The government has set a target to produce about 4,995 thousand tons of meat during year 2020-21 to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has set a target to produce about 4,995 thousand tons of meat during year 2020-21 to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for export.

The domestic production of meat during the year 2019-20 was estimated at 4,708 thousand tons, which was grew by 5.14 percent, according to an official document.

During the period under review, beef production targets were fixed at 2,380 thousand tons as output of meat during 2019-20 was increased by 3.41 percent and stood at 2,308 thousand tons.

Meanwhile, mutton production targets for fiscal year starting from July 1, was fixed at 765,000 tons as compared to the production of 748,000 tons of same period last year.

To fulfill the domestic requirements of local poultry meat, 1,809,000 tons of poultry meat would also be produced during the financial year 2020-21.

The poultry production during last year had witnessed about 9.16 percent growth as about 1,657,000 tons of poultry meat produced as compared to its production targets of 1,657,000 tons.

It is worth mentioning here that the allied sub-sectors of agriculture including livestock, dairy, poultry and fisherieshave the potential to play a vital role in national food security, food diversity and the overall economy. Thegovernment had also initiated backyard poultry farming projects and provided poultry birds.