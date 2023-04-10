About 50,000 People Rally for Legalization of Israeli Settlement in West Bank - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) About 50,000 people, including at least eight government ministers and 20 lawmakers, took part in a march to the Israeli settlement of Evyatar in the West Bank to support its legitimization by the government, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Among the ministers participating in the march were National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the Arutz Sheva news portal reported. As the demonstration began, the ministers and lawmakers who took part in the march signed the Evyatar charter.

"Today a large crowd gathered at the settlement of Evyatar with a great demand of the Prime Minister of Israel to allow the return of the 53 families of Evyatar, as well as the yeshiva and all its staff, to their homes in the settlement and the continued development of the settlement for the honor of the Land of Israel," the charter read, according to the news portal.

In March, Israeli media reported that the Israeli government had decided to delay the legalization of the settlement until the end of Ramadan.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations. Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas.