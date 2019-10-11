UrduPoint.com
About 525.5 Thousand Metric Tons Of Gram, 8.7 Thousand Tons Of Lintel To Be Produced

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The government has set a target to cultivate gram pulse over 2,296 thousand hectares and lentil over 30.3 thousand hectares of land across the country during current Rabi season (2019-20) in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of pulses.

During the season, the gram pulse production targets were fixed at 525.5 thousand metric tons with an achievement of average 228.9 kg out from per acre, whereas lintel production was fixed at 8.7 thousand metric tons respectively by getting 286.1 kg per acre to tackle with the domestic requirements as well as for exporting, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that gram pulse to be cultivated over 2,205 thousand hectares, where as output for the season was fixed at 453.3 thousand tons, he added.

Meanwhile, 22 thousand hectares would be set for gram pulse cultivation in Sindh province by getting average 901 kg per hectares,adding that the gram pulse would be cultivated over 29 thousand hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and over 40 thousand hectares in Balochistan respectively.

The gram production targets for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was fixed at 18.73 thousand metric tons and Balochistan at 33.8 thousand metric tons respectively with an average output of 645 kg and 845 kg per hectare, he added.

