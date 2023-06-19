UrduPoint.com

About 5,492 Tractors Assembled In 10 Months Of FY 2022-23

Published June 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Domestic tractors assembling during the period from July-April, 2022-23 was recorded at 5,492 units as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review tractors assembling in local markets decreased by 46.19 percent as against the assembling of the same period of last year, according to the data of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 25,645 tractors were assembled in the first 10 months of the last financial year (2021-22), whereas on a year-to-year basis, local assembling was recorded at 2,955 tractors in April 2023 as against the production of 5,495 tractors of the same month of last year.

However, the output of power looms grew by 29.27 percent during last 10 months of current financial year as about 488 power looms were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 390 looms of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, local production of edible oil and vegetable also ghee grew by 4.97 percent and 16,72 percent respectively in 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the production of the same period last year.

During the period under review, about 458,231 metric tons of cooking oil were manufactured as compared to the manufacturing of 411,710 metric tons of the same period last year.

Over 1.268 million metric tons of vegetable gee was also produced in order to tackle with local requirements in last 10 months of current financial year as compared the output of 1.178 million metric tons of the same period last year.

The tea blending in the country also witnessed about 5 percent growth during the period under review as about 108,345 metric tons of tea blended locally as compared to 124,062 metric tons of the same period last year.

