About 90% Of Advanced Economies To See Decline In Growth Rate In 2023 - Georgieva

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 07:22 PM

About 90% of Advanced Economies to See Decline in Growth Rate in 2023 - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) About 90% of advanced economies will face a decline in their growth rate in 2023, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"Economic activity is slowing in the United States and the Euro Area, where higher interest rates weigh on demand," Georgieva said in a speech ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.

"About 90 percent of advanced economies are projected to see a decline in their growth rate this year."

