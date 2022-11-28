UrduPoint.com

About 965,360 Metric Tons Rice Worth $545.708 Million Exported In 4 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

About 965,360 metric tons rice worth $545.708 million exported in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Rice valuing $545.708 million exported during the first four months of current financial year as against the exports of $594.600 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2022 about 965,360 metric tons of rice exported as compared to the exports of 1.091 million tons of same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Rice exports from the country during the period under review recorded negative growth of 8.22 percent as compared to the exports of the same period last year, whereas overall food group exports recorded about 4.27 percent increase and food commodities worth $1.493 billion exported in four months of the current financial year.

The country earned $181.

852 million by exporting about 173,684 metric tons of Basmati Rice as compared the exports of 229,791 metric tons worth $198.526 million of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 791,676 metric tons of rice other than Basmati valuing $363.856 million also exported in the last four months as against the exports of 861,199 metric tons valuing 386.074 million of the same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that rice production in the country during the last season was estimated at 5.53 million tons as the crop sown over 2.99 million hectares of land.

During the period under review about 50,859 metric tons of fish and fish preparations valuing $134.595 million and 26,747 metric tons of meat and meat products worth $129.197 also exported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

2 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digit ..

Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digital services for passengers

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Part ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Partnership with the People of Bal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.