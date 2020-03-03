UrduPoint.com
Abrar Ul Haq Visits Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, Seeks Financial Aid For Completion Of Cancer Hospital In Narowal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:21 PM

Sahara for Life Trust Chairman Abrar ul Haq Tuesday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and shared his plan with business community for building a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Narowal at an estimated cost of Rs1 billion

He said business community should come forward and cooperate with him in completion of this project as it was the biggest dream of his life to build this hospital.

He said cancer patients were increasing in the country, but availability of cancer hospital was insufficient due to which patients were facing great problems.

Therefore, he decided to build a cancer hospital in Narowal to facilitate cancer patients in getting better treatment.

He said the purchase of a cancer treatment linear machine was costing USD2.

5 million and he needed two such machines for hospital.

He said rooms and wards would be named after people on donating a certain amount for the hospital.

Speaking about Sughra Shafi Hospital, he said this hospital had provided treatment to over four million patients so far.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said besides working for serving the cause of business community, ICCI was taking active part in welfare activities.

He assured that ICCI in cooperation with traders and industrialists would donate significant amount to Abrar ul Haq for cancer hospital.

He also lauded the services of Abrar ul Haq for building Sughra Shafi Hospital, medical college and now cancer hospital in Narowal.

He urged people to fully cooperate with Abrar ul Haq in this noble cause.

