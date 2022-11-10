UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Companies Keen To Invest In Energy, Agriculture Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Abu Dhabi companies keen to invest in energy, agriculture sectors

The Abu Dhabi Holding Company and International Holding Company (IHC) have expressed their special interest to invest in energy, agriculture, healthcare and other sectors of Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Abu Dhabi Holding Company and International Holding Company (IHC) have expressed their special interest to invest in energy, agriculture, healthcare and other sectors of Pakistan's economy.

According to a press statement issued by finance ministry here on Thursday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Abudhabi Holding Company, Mohammed Al-Suwaidi and CEO and Managing Director International Holding Company, Syed Basar in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Etisalat called Ishaq Dar at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, the statement added.

The delegation apprised the minister about the ongoing Etisalat operations in Pakistan and their future business plans, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Ishaq Dar Agriculture Company Abu Dhabi Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's political show flopped: Shehla Raza

Imran Khan's political show flopped: Shehla Raza

2 minutes ago
 Over 2700 healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia to ..

Over 2700 healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia to treat Umrah pilgrims under in ..

2 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Block Entrance to Busiest Privat ..

Climate Activists Block Entrance to Busiest Private Airport in US - Activist Gro ..

2 minutes ago
 India violating human rights of Kashmiris, minorit ..

India violating human rights of Kashmiris, minorities: FO

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on bo ..

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on boosting bilateral trade

29 minutes ago
 Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on ..

Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on Friday - US State Dept.

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.