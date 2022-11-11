Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides have discussed investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2022) Investors of Abu Dhabi have expressed their keen interest for the investment in energy, agriculture, healthcare and other sectors of Pakistan.

This was expressed by CEO and Managing Director of Abudhabi Holding Company Mohammed Al-Suwaidi and CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company Syed Basar during their meeting with Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

