UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Ships First Batch Of LNG To Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Ships First Batch of LNG to Germany

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Wednesday announced the shipment of the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a recently opened LNG terminal in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Wednesday announced the shipment of the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a recently opened LNG terminal in Germany.

"ADNOC and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE) announced today the successful delivery of the first shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbuettel, Germany," the company said in a statement.

ADNOC stated that it had shipped a total of 137,000 cubic meters of LNG, which marked the first-ever shipment of LNG cargo from the Middle East to Germany.

"The successful delivery of the Middle East's first LNG cargo to Germany demonstrates how the UAE is continuing to work closely with our strategic partners in responsibly providing secure, sustainable and affordable energy supplies," Acting CEO of ADNOC Ahmed Alebri said, as quoted in the statement.

In September, the Arab company also started to supply low-carbon ammonia to Germany.

Earlier in the year, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Berlin planned to build five offshore gas installations to end reliance on Russian pipeline deliveries, with three of them already functioning in the German towns of Lubmin, Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Germany Berlin United Arab Emirates Middle East September Gas From Arab

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Syd ..

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Sydney

11 minutes ago
 MOIP to ensure ease of doing business in SME secto ..

MOIP to ensure ease of doing business in SME sector: Momin Agha

2 minutes ago
 Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater lev ..

Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater level from further declining

7 minutes ago
 NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in ..

NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in Gujar Khan, Chakwal

7 minutes ago
 Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

27 minutes ago
 US government to fund restoration of Lahore Fort

US government to fund restoration of Lahore Fort

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.