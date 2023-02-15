Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Ships First Batch of LNG to Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Wednesday announced the shipment of the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a recently opened LNG terminal in Germany.

"ADNOC and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE) announced today the successful delivery of the first shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbuettel, Germany," the company said in a statement.

ADNOC stated that it had shipped a total of 137,000 cubic meters of LNG, which marked the first-ever shipment of LNG cargo from the Middle East to Germany.

"The successful delivery of the Middle East's first LNG cargo to Germany demonstrates how the UAE is continuing to work closely with our strategic partners in responsibly providing secure, sustainable and affordable energy supplies," Acting CEO of ADNOC Ahmed Alebri said, as quoted in the statement.

In September, the Arab company also started to supply low-carbon ammonia to Germany.

Earlier in the year, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Berlin planned to build five offshore gas installations to end reliance on Russian pipeline deliveries, with three of them already functioning in the German towns of Lubmin, Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel.