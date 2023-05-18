Abu Dhabi Ports Group, KPT signs strategic MOU to develop advanced port infrastructure at Karachi Port

UrduPoint.com

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT), have entered an agreement to drive sustainable growth, promote trade diversification, and strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):The Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT), have entered an agreement to drive sustainable growth, promote trade diversification, and strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

The AD Ports Group has taken a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth in Pakistan by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the KPT, said a spokesperson of KPT on Thursday.

A high powered delegation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Karachi and also met Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari.

The AD Ports Group delegation was led by CEO and Managing Director of AD Ports Group Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, along with his senior team.

The AD Ports Group is a UAE Government owned entity and the leading maritime and logistics provider from the Middle East.

The MOU signing between Abu Dhabi Ports and KPT paved the way for enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing efforts in the development, expansion, and digitalization of port projects within Pakistan.

The MOU signing between Abu Dhabi Ports and KPT represents a shared vision to drive sustainable growth, promote trade diversification, and strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

The collaboration encompasses a wide range of initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing port infrastructure, optimizing operational efficiencies, and embracing digitalization.

The Group will also attract foreign direct investment and leverage its technical expertise to conduct feasibility studies and analysis, to ensure commercial success of the project.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi stated, "We aim to leverage our Group's extensive experience and strong relationships with major shipping lines, to transform Karachi Port into a premier hub for transshipment as well as imported and exported cargo.

In line with our wise leaderships' vision for economic diversification, we anticipate that this collaboration will propel Karachi Port towards becoming a global hub of global trade and reinforce its significance as a key player in the trade and maritime industries, further stimulating economic prosperity in the region."

Chairman KPT stated, "This partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports is a significant milestone for KPT. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are poised to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for our port and the wider trade community. Together, we will work towards transforming Karachi Port into a world-class maritime hub that can effectively meet the demands of the evolving global trade landscape."

