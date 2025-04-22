Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC

Director General Khana Farhang Iran Quetta Abul Hasan Meri on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) and Quetta Press Club (QPC)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Director General Khana Farhang Iran Quetta Abul Hasan Meri on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) and Quetta Press Club (QPC).

He said that the media plays a key role in promoting relations between brotherly Islamic countries Pakistan and Iran, Pakistan could benefit from the changes taking place in the region and the improvement in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

DG Khana Farhang Iran proposed that a memorandum of understanding be signed between Quetta Press Club and Khana Farhang Iran Quetta so that not only could delegations be exchanged between journalists of the two countries, but also the participation of media representatives in Persian language courses and calligraphy classes would be ensured.

Abul Hasan Meri said that the restoration of direct flights between Zahedan and Mashhad from Quetta is a demand of traders and civil society.

President Quetta Press Club Irfan Saeed and President Balochistan Union of Journalists Khalil Ahmed welcomed the arrival of DG Khana Farhang Iran Quetta Abul Hasan Meri and said that there is a relationship of brotherhood and neighborliness with Iran and delegations of journalists should also be sent to Iran like traders and scholars.

Quetta Press Club intends to organize literary events and cultural programs.

In this regard, relations with Khana Farhang Iran and other institutions will be increased.

Journalists of Balochistan have played a positive role in improving Pakistan-Iran relations. In this regard, it is necessary to form a Pak-Iran Media Council so that journalists of both countries can benefit from each other's experiences.

On this occasion, Abul Hasan Meri announced the start of free Persian language and calligraphy courses for journalists of QPC and said that it is not possible to deny the role of journalists in creating awareness and positive opinion of the people to further increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Iran.

We have always supported Iran I have highlighted the positive image of Balochistan and Pakistan. Exchange of delegations is essential to remove misunderstandings between the two countries and highlight their positive image.