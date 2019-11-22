UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Timergara Pays Surprise Visit To Market, Checks Prices Of Commodities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:19 PM

AC Timergara pays surprise visit to market, checks prices of commodities

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan paid a visit to fruit and vegetable market here and checked prices of commodities on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan paid a visit to fruit and vegetable market here and checked prices of commodities on Friday.

He personally monitored auction process of variety of commodities and prepared a price list for retailers.

He asked shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places and sell items at prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against profiteers.

He said the district administration was taking these measures on the directive of deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan to ensure quality edible items at affordable prices for the masses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Visit Price Timergara Market

Recent Stories

DVEC members asked to play role in registration of ..

1 minute ago

Dengue cases in KP rise to 7051 with 13 new cases

1 minute ago

IHC acquits Irfan Siddiqui in tenancy law violatio ..

18 minutes ago

Bolivia's Former Culture Minister Wanted for Alleg ..

4 minutes ago

Prince Charles warns of climate 'tipping point'

4 minutes ago

Most adolescents worldwide don't exercise enough t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.