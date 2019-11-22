AC Timergara pays surprise visit to market, checks prices of commodities

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan paid a visit to fruit and vegetable market here and checked prices of commodities on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan paid a visit to fruit and vegetable market here and checked prices of commodities on Friday.

He personally monitored auction process of variety of commodities and prepared a price list for retailers.

He asked shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places and sell items at prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against profiteers.

He said the district administration was taking these measures on the directive of deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan to ensure quality edible items at affordable prices for the masses.