Academia Industry Linkage Must For Fast Economic Growth

Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Friday said that developed countries achieved fast economic growth by promoting academia-industry linkages.

He stressed that there was a great need in Pakistan to develop strong linkages between industrial sector and universities in order to solve problems of industries, accelerate industrialization and economic growth of the country.

He said this while speaking as Chief Guest at a job fair organized by NUST University, said a press release issued here.

Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination, Saarc Chamber of Commerce & Industry was also present at the occasion.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed visited various stalls put up by over 80 organizations and also interacted with the students of NUST Business School, NUST School of Natural Science and NUST School of Social Sciences.

He also held a meeting with Lt. Gen. (Redt) Naweed Zaman, Rector, NUST University and discussed with him matters for establishing incubation centres and promoting entrepreneurship in the university students.

Speaking at the occasion, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector, NUST University said that efforts would be made in cooperation with ICCI to promote entrepreneurship in the students so that instead of job seeker, they could become job creators for others and achieve a financially stable career.

