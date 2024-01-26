ACCA, SECP Sign MoU To Foster Investor Education, Sustainability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to promote investor education, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and corporate growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to promote investor education, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and corporate growth.
ACCA and SECP have been enjoying a robust partnership since 2017 under Jama Punji initiative.
This MoU reaffirmed both organizations' dedication to promote financial literacy, sustainability, ethical standards, mentorship for startups and supporting learning initiatives, said a news release here .
The event featured a series of insightful discussions and presentations, culminating in the MoU signing.
Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed, remarked, "the collaboration with ACCA under this MoU was a testament to our dedication to fostering an environment of transparency and governance in Pakistan's corporate sector.
"The commission is committed to advancing investor education, collaborating on sustainability initiatives and promoting startup ecosystem.
it believes that our joint efforts with ACCA will play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic framework of the country," he added.
ACCA Director of Asia Pacific, Pulkit Abrol said "this renewed partnership with SECP is not just a continuation of our long-standing relationship but a step forward in our joint efforts to empower the financial and corporate sectors with sustainable practices, innovation initiatives and governance."
"We are excited to work together towards a future where investor education and sustainability reporting are not just norms but drivers of economic growth and stability," he said.
The MoU solidifies a long-term partnership focused on enhancing corporate and capital market development with an emphasis on transparency, reporting, and governance.
It also aims to broaden the scope of collaboration, including capacity building of SECP employees, enhancing public sector engagement.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Business
-
EU hails 'change' as Apple opens App Store to competition2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 484 points3 hours ago
-
China's forex market turnover tops 20 trln yuan in December 20233 hours ago
-
Thailand's exports up 4.7 pct in December 20233 hours ago
-
China to promote mature Pudong experiences across the country: official3 hours ago
-
Paris, London stock markets rally, as Hong Kong surge fades3 hours ago
-
China pledges to expand imports in 20243 hours ago
-
Development projects reviewed3 hours ago
-
ICCI for enhancing education budget to promote knowledge economy4 hours ago
-
SECP proposes anti-harassment measures for listed companies5 hours ago
-
Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records sparked by US data3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar3 hours ago