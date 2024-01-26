ACCA, SECP sign MoU to foster investor education, sustainability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to promote investor education, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and corporate growth.

ACCA and SECP have been enjoying a robust partnership since 2017 under Jama Punji initiative.

This MoU reaffirmed both organizations' dedication to promote financial literacy, sustainability, ethical standards, mentorship for startups and supporting learning initiatives, said a news release here .

The event featured a series of insightful discussions and presentations, culminating in the MoU signing.

Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed, remarked, "the collaboration with ACCA under this MoU was a testament to our dedication to fostering an environment of transparency and governance in Pakistan's corporate sector.

"The commission is committed to advancing investor education, collaborating on sustainability initiatives and promoting startup ecosystem.

it believes that our joint efforts with ACCA will play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic framework of the country," he added.

ACCA Director of Asia Pacific, Pulkit Abrol said "this renewed partnership with SECP is not just a continuation of our long-standing relationship but a step forward in our joint efforts to empower the financial and corporate sectors with sustainable practices, innovation initiatives and governance."

"We are excited to work together towards a future where investor education and sustainability reporting are not just norms but drivers of economic growth and stability," he said.

The MoU solidifies a long-term partnership focused on enhancing corporate and capital market development with an emphasis on transparency, reporting, and governance.

It also aims to broaden the scope of collaboration, including capacity building of SECP employees, enhancing public sector engagement.