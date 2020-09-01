UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACCA, State Bank Of Pakistan Collaborate To Support SMEs In Multan Region

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:59 PM

ACCA, State Bank of Pakistan collaborate to support SMEs in Multan region

ACCA has joined forces with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to educate and facilitate SMEs in Multan region in order to support their financial viability and ensure ease of access to finance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):ACCA has joined forces with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to educate and facilitate SMEs in Multan region in order to support their financial viability and ensure ease of access to finance.

Both the organizations are jointly setting up an exclusive virtual SME clinic to offer an opportunity to small and medium sized enterprises and aspiring entrepreneurs in the South Punjab region to get expert counselling on how to maintain healthy cashflows amidst the current pandemic and to facilitate their easy access to finance.

The clinic will be conducted by Muhammad Ali ACCA, Assistant Director, State Bank of Pakistan who will share all the resources both the organizations have in place to support businesses, with focus on raising awareness of how to get access to capital using formal banking system.

ACCA's recent global survey reveals that the SMEs are hardest hit by COVID-19 and there's a need for a collective effort to help their future viability, with 53% of SME respondents indicating managing cashflow is now a problem, compared to 46% in the March survey.

SMEs are also more pessimistic about their revenue predictions, with 85% predicting negative revenue compared to the last year. Nearly one quarter of SMEs are still focused on the short-term period, compared to a tenth of their larger counterparts, due to SMEs having to manage their operating fundamentals to survive.

With more than 227,000 fully qualified members and 544,000 future members worldwide, ACCA is the leading global body for professional accountants which uses its unrivaled connections across the world to act as a global force for public good by connecting people with fulfilling careers, organizations with the best finance talent, and economies with the ingredients for growth.

The SME Clinic will go live on Thursday, Sep 3, 2020.

SMEs aspiring to join the Clinic should click the link http://bit.ly/SMEClinic for registration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan World State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab Muhammad Ali March 2020 All Share Best Click

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates first Chinese pub ..

1 minute ago

Kushner visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

16 minutes ago

Only one third of students worldwide to resume sch ..

11 minutes ago

Opposition taking interest in NAB amendment bill t ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Bacha Khan hospi ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits relief camps set up for rain ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.