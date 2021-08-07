UrduPoint.com

Accelerating US Inflation Has Impact On Whole Global Economy - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Accelerating US Inflation Has Impact on Whole Global Economy - Putin

PERVOMAYSKY VILLAGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The accelerating inflation in the United States has impact on the entire global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In the same [United] States ” why am I talking about it: not because I want to 'pinch' them, not at all, but because it is one of the largest economies in the world, and everything that happens there affects the global economy as a whole.

so, they have a planned index, not a planned one, but the target so that inflation would be under 2%, and now it is heading toward 5.5%, 6%. This is a lot for an economy like the United States. This has impact on the entire world economy," Putin said at a meeting with workers and builders plant for the dry cement mixes Cemix of the Austrian group of companies Lasselsberger.

Much the same is happening in Europe, the president added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Same United States All

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

11 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

11 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

12 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

12 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

25 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.