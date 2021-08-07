Accelerating US Inflation Has Impact on Whole Global Economy - Putin

PERVOMAYSKY VILLAGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The accelerating inflation in the United States has impact on the entire global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In the same [United] States ” why am I talking about it: not because I want to 'pinch' them, not at all, but because it is one of the largest economies in the world, and everything that happens there affects the global economy as a whole.

so, they have a planned index, not a planned one, but the target so that inflation would be under 2%, and now it is heading toward 5.5%, 6%. This is a lot for an economy like the United States. This has impact on the entire world economy," Putin said at a meeting with workers and builders plant for the dry cement mixes Cemix of the Austrian group of companies Lasselsberger.

Much the same is happening in Europe, the president added.