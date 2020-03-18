(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian Accounts Chamber ensured the return of 4.52 billion rubles ($60 million) to budgets of all levels following checks in 2019, the chamber said in its annual report.

Overall, the Accounts Chamber held last year 319 control, expert and analysis events, compared to 419 in 2018.

"A total of 4.52 billion rubles was returned in 2019 to budgets of all levels of the budget system of Russia and the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]," the chamber said.

Following inspections by the Accounts Chamber in 2019, Russian law enforcement agencies opened 25 criminal cases, another 2 materials were added to the materials of preliminary investigation.