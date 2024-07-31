Open Menu

Acquisition Of German Conglomerate, CCP’s Approval For Market Integration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a significant merger in the steel industry with international implications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a significant merger in the steel industry with international implications.

The transaction involves EP Corporate Group (EPCG) acquiring over 20% shares from the German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Specifically, EPCG will acquire 20% stake in Thyssenkrupp Dritte Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and 19.99% stake in

Thyssenkrupp Vierte Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, as per the Investment Agreement signed in April 2024.As per the merger application, the two target companies jointly control M/s Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG which is currently active in Pakistan through the sale of grain oriented electrical steel.

The same is engaged in the business of production, processing, distribution and sale of flat carbon steel products along with the integrated production chain. On the contrary, EPCG is a joint-stock company registered under the laws of the Czech Republic with the principal activity of a holding company.

The CCP’s competition assessment identified 'grain oriented electrical steel' as the relevant product market. The analysis confirmed that Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG’s market share in Pakistan is minimal and will remain unchanged post-transaction, ensuring no market dominance will be established.

The CCP envisions that this merger will attract foreign investments, boost local steel production, and bolster Pakistan's industrial growth and economic stability.

Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman CCP, reiterates that this strategic move is expected to open up markets, encourage technological advancements, and create a more competitive landscape within Pakistan's steel industry. This will significantly contribute to the overall economic development of the country, fostering innovation and efficiency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Europe German Company Sale Same Czech Republic April Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market From Agreement Industry Share

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

6 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

6 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

6 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

7 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

7 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

7 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business