ACT Alliance Praises Govt.'s Continued Action Against Illegal Trade, Tax Evasion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) ACT Alliance Pakistan on Monday lauded the federal government's consistent and commendable actions to curb illegal trade and reinforce tax enforcement across the country following the release of the latest independent report by the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), which estimates annual revenue losses of Rs3.4 trillion due to illegal trade.
On behalf of ACT Alliance Pakistan, Mubashir Akram, National Convenor, welcomed the intensifying efforts by federal and provincial agencies to address the scale of economic losses inflicted by smuggling, tax evasion, and market distortions caused by the informal economy, said a news release.
"The government deserves recognition for its ongoing enforcement operations despite facing fiscal, infrastructural, and operational constraints," said Akram.
"From Quetta to Karachi, law enforcement has intercepted large consignments of smuggled goods. These actions are vital, especially when the scale of economic loss runs in trillions of rupees annually."
The PRIME report, "Combating Illicit Trade in Pakistan," estimates that nearly 30% of the Rs3.4 trillion annual tax loss is attributed to the misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade facility.
In contrast, tobacco smuggling alone is estimated to cause losses exceeding Rs 300 billion annually. The report also points to Rs270 billion in losses from petroleum smuggling, Rs106 billion from tires, Rs65 billion from counterfeit medicines, and over Rs10 billion from smuggled tea.
Akram stated, "This is not merely an issue of revenue loss; it is a matter of economic sovereignty. Illegal trade undermines formal businesses, erodes investor confidence, and affects our capacity to fund essential public services.
Cigarettes, petroleum, and real estate have become hotbeds of informal activity that drain the public treasury and distort fair market practices."
He continued, "Pakistan's economy cannot afford to carry the burden of an informal economy that jeopardizes formal growth and lawful enterprise. The government's renewed attention to enforcement is timely and necessary, and we stand firmly with its resolve."
A study by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research, cited in the report, revealed that only 19 out of 264 cigarette brands complied with TTS regulations, leaving over half the market untaxed and unregulated.
Akram noted, "We acknowledge the government's complexities, from infrastructural bottlenecks to high customs duties and regulatory fragmentation. But we must persist. Any rollback in enforcement could prove detrimental to national recovery and compromise the sustainability of macroeconomic gains achieved in recent months."
He further emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation, data sharing, and digital monitoring as part of the solution. Pakistan's enforcement architecture must become smarter, faster, and more transparent. Tools like risk profiling and automated scanning must be institutionalized, not piloted. This is a national priority."
While the government has initiated commendable enforcement measures, ACT Alliance Pakistan calls for sustained vigilance with a firm but fair approach toward eliminating the illegal economy.
"We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan, the Federal board of Revenue, the Ministry of Interior, and law enforcement authorities to continue their clampdown on illegal trade. Let us not lose momentum. Every rupee recovered is a step toward economic justice and national renewal, he remarked."
Recent Stories
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
More Stories From Business
-
ACT Alliance praises govt.'s continued action against illegal trade, tax evasion6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.7,800 to 350,000 per tola16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan plans high-level trade engagement with Japan amid growing bilateral concerns26 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Ali calls for peace over conflict36 minutes ago
-
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc46 minutes ago
-
Services exports increase by 9.69% during Jul-Mar3 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 23.5 billion in Islamic investment, by start of 4th quarter of current FY, 20254 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi5 hours ago
-
Bank Rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 20258 hours ago
-
PCC positions Pakistan as rising force in global crypto diplomacy in just 50 days21 hours ago