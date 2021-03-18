Acting Abkhaz Prime Minister to Discuss 2021 Cooperation With Russia in Moscow - Cabinet

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Abkhazia Vladimir Delba arrived in Moscow, where he will discuss issues of cooperation with Russia for 2021, the republic's cabinet said in a statement.

"In the coming days, meetings with his participation will be held at the Russian Finance Ministry," it said.

"With Russian colleagues, he will hold bilateral consultations on interaction and cooperation in 2021," the statement said.