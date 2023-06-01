Acting Chinese envoy calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Acting Charge'd Affairs, Embassy of the People's Republic of China Ms Bao Zhong Thursday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The minister highlighted the deep-rooted, long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, and appreciated the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts, said a press release.

He also apprised the envoy of the economic situation of the country and the progress in the ongoing IMF programme.

Ms Bao Zhong reciprocated the sentiments about the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

She also assured of the constant support of the Chinese Government to the people of Pakistan in economic and political terms.

The minister thanked Ms Bao Zhong for the support and cooperation of China to Pakistan.