Acting Indonesian Envoys Offers Pakistan To Invest In Various Sectors
Indonesia's Acting Ambassador Mr Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma on Monday stated that there
were vast investment opportunities in Indonesia for Pakistani business community
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Indonesia's Acting Ambassador Mr Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma on Monday stated that there
were vast investment opportunities in Indonesia for Pakistani business community
with guaranteed profits.
During his visit to Multan, the acting ambassador was welcomed at the Multan Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (MCCI) by the president and others.
The discussions between the acting ambassador and the MCCI president focused on enhancing trade
and friendly relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.
Mr Kusuma emphasized that Indonesia was a large economic market, and Pakistani businesses could
invest in sectors like agro-processing, textiles, garments, and leather industries which could further
boost bilateral trade. He added that the relations between the two brotherly countries were very
strong and special relief in visa procedures could be provided to Pakistanis
visiting Indonesia.
He also mentioned that Pakistan and Indonesia needed to strengthen their working groups in sectors
like tourism and trade, and exchange delegations to promote trade in the region. He suggested
that joint ventures in fruit and vegetable processing plants, halal food, livestock, and dairy farming
should be initiated in South Punjab. Additionally, awareness campaigns to promote tourism between
the two countries should be launched, and ties between trade and business associations
of both countries should be expanded and accelerated.
During the meeting, MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh and the acting ambassador
discussed trade and friendly relations between the two countries.
The president MCCI , while encouraging Indonesian companies and trade circles to invest in South Punjab, highlighted trade opportunities in cotton ginning, weaving, fertilizer production, and food processing sectors.
He also pointed out that after the 2012 Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia had grown stronger with a significant increase in trade volume in recent years. Indonesia imports rice, oranges, lemons, and machinery from Pakistan, while products such as coffee, noodles, and palm oil from Indonesia hold a significant place in the Pakistani market.
He also appreciated Indonesia's new visa policy which makes travel easier for the Pakistani business community. He requested that a visa-on-arrival facility be provided for the MCCI members, a request that the acting ambassador promised to forward to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Furthermore, it was agreed to further promote the exchange of trade delegations between the Multan Chamber and Jakarta.
The meeting also discussed joint projects in agriculture, technology, renewable energy, and educational partnerships to foster innovation and expertise. Additionally, it was suggested to work on a Sister Chamber initiative between the Multan and Jakarta Chambers to expand business opportunities. A proposal was also made to send a trade delegation from Multan to Jakarta, which was warmly appreciated by the acting ambassador.
Mian Rashid Iqbal, former president MCCI expressed gratitude for Mr Kusuma's visit to the Chamber and hoped that this visit would strengthen the partnership and bring new aspects of cooperation, especially in trade and social development.
The meeting was also attended by Vice President Azhar Baloch, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Sheikh Asim Saeed, Haseeb Ahmed, and General Secretary Muhammad Shafiq.
