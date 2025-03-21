Acting US Ambassador, Finance Minister Discuss Economic Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Ms. Natalie Baker, Charge d’Affaires and Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here Friday.
The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including avenues for enhancing economic cooperation and increasing US investment in Pakistan’s priority sectors, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
During the discussion, the finance minister briefed Ms. Baker on the government’s macroeconomic reform agenda, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for structural reforms and export-led economic growth.
He highlighted key initiatives being undertaken to improve economic efficiency and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth, including privatization, tax reforms, energy sector restructuring, and rightsizing of the federal government.
Ms. Natalie Baker commended Pakistan’s economic progress and its commitment to implementing necessary but challenging structural reforms.
She acknowledged the country’s resilience and the measures taken to strengthen the foundation for long-term economic stability.
She reiterated the US Administration’s commitment to fostering a strong bilateral relationship with Pakistan, with a particular emphasis on deepening economic cooperation and expanding investment opportunities.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening economic ties and exploring new areas of collaboration to advance shared economic goals.
