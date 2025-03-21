Open Menu

Acting US Ambassador, Finance Minister Discuss Economic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Acting US Ambassador, Finance Minister discuss economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Ms. Natalie Baker, Charge d’Affaires and Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here Friday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including avenues for enhancing economic cooperation and increasing US investment in Pakistan’s priority sectors, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

During the discussion, the finance minister briefed Ms. Baker on the government’s macroeconomic reform agenda, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for structural reforms and export-led economic growth.

He highlighted key initiatives being undertaken to improve economic efficiency and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth, including privatization, tax reforms, energy sector restructuring, and rightsizing of the federal government.

Ms. Natalie Baker commended Pakistan’s economic progress and its commitment to implementing necessary but challenging structural reforms.

She acknowledged the country’s resilience and the measures taken to strengthen the foundation for long-term economic stability.

She reiterated the US Administration’s commitment to fostering a strong bilateral relationship with Pakistan, with a particular emphasis on deepening economic cooperation and expanding investment opportunities.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening economic ties and exploring new areas of collaboration to advance shared economic goals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

16 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

21 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

1 hour ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business