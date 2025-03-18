Action taken against sugar mafia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) On the directions of the Federal and the provincial governments, law enforcement agencies have launched action against the sugar mafia in Bahawalpur region.

Official sources in the district management confirmed that law enforcement agencies had conducted raids at Ghalla Mandi Bahawalpur, Ghalla Mandi Hasilpur, Ghalla Mandi Yazman and other areas. “Acting on a tip-off, raids were also conducted in areas where sugar bags were stocked or stored in order to sell them at higher prices,” they said. After the action, issue of shortage of sugar at local market was resolved, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq himself monitored the action launched against sugar mafia. He warned that elements involved in storage of sugar bags to mint money through overpricing would be dealt with sternly.

He said that elements involved in profiteering would be brought to justice. A higher level meeting held with the Deputy Commissioner in the chair and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and other senior officials also reviewed the measures being taken to control price hike in Bahawalpur region.

Official sources claimed that after the law enforcement agencies took action against sugar mafia, the price of sugar in the wholesale market in Bahawalpur had dropped from Rs 185 per kilogram to Rs 165 per kilogram. They, however, said that sugar was being sold out at Ramazan Saholat Bazaar at Rs 130 per kilogram with the cooperation and subsidy provided by the Punjab government.