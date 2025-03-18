Action Taken Against Sugar Mafia
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) On the directions of the Federal and the provincial governments, law enforcement agencies have launched action against the sugar mafia in Bahawalpur region.
Official sources in the district management confirmed that law enforcement agencies had conducted raids at Ghalla Mandi Bahawalpur, Ghalla Mandi Hasilpur, Ghalla Mandi Yazman and other areas. “Acting on a tip-off, raids were also conducted in areas where sugar bags were stocked or stored in order to sell them at higher prices,” they said. After the action, issue of shortage of sugar at local market was resolved, they said.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq himself monitored the action launched against sugar mafia. He warned that elements involved in storage of sugar bags to mint money through overpricing would be dealt with sternly.
He said that elements involved in profiteering would be brought to justice. A higher level meeting held with the Deputy Commissioner in the chair and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and other senior officials also reviewed the measures being taken to control price hike in Bahawalpur region.
Official sources claimed that after the law enforcement agencies took action against sugar mafia, the price of sugar in the wholesale market in Bahawalpur had dropped from Rs 185 per kilogram to Rs 165 per kilogram. They, however, said that sugar was being sold out at Ramazan Saholat Bazaar at Rs 130 per kilogram with the cooperation and subsidy provided by the Punjab government.
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Business
-
Action taken against sugar mafia6 minutes ago
-
LCCI demands immediate steps to cope with water scarcity16 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI for improved SOPs to facilitate Chinese nationals16 minutes ago
-
CEO Pak Suzuki meets Haroon Akhtar56 minutes ago
-
Belarus’ GDP up by 3.1% in January-February 20252 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $2.177 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Jan4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 20259 hours ago
-
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise18 hours ago