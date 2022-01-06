UrduPoint.com

Actions Of Major LNG Sellers In Kazakhstan Show Signs Of Price Fixing - Authorities

Signs of market collusion and price fixing have been detected in the actions of major sellers of liquefied gas in Kazakhstan, according to the national antimonopoly agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Signs of market collusion and price fixing have been detected in the actions of major sellers of liquefied gas in Kazakhstan, according to the national antimonopoly agency.

"The actions of major sellers of liquefied gas in Kazakhstan have shown signs of price fixing," the agency said in a statement.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, leading to clashes with the police, casualties, looting, and overall insecurity in the country.

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19. Collective Security Treaty Organization forces and local army and law enforcement units are working on bringing the situation in the country under control.

