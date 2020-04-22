UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actions Taken By G20, OPEC+ To Help Oil Market Recover Before Current Crisis Ends - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Actions Taken by G20, OPEC+ to Help Oil Market Recover Before Current Crisis Ends - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The actions taken by the OPEC+ group and G20 nations to stabilize the oil market were enacted too late to prevent the recent price crash but will be effective in helping the recovery of oil prices before the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic ends, researchers at the multinational financial services company Citi said in a report on Tuesday.

"The global economic recession brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will likely slow the pace of oil's eventual recovery but we believe the actions taken by OPEC+ (the group of OPEC members and non-OPEC members including Russia that has been trying to stabilize oil markets since 2016) and by the G20 should accelerate the oil market's recovery before the current global economic slowdown ends," the report read.

The OPEC+ output cut deal, signed on April 12, came too late to mitigate the excess supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has grounded international air travel and reduced economic activity across the world, researchers said.

According to the OPEC+ deal, member nations will reduce crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May-June. Thereafter, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 until April 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Company Oil Price January April 2016 2020 Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

51 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

1 hour ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Germany plans to buy 93 Eurofighters, 45 F-18s: Mi ..

3 minutes ago

DC Karak holds prices review moot

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.