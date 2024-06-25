Open Menu

Active Participation Of Women Vital To Achieve Economic Development, Social Prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Active participation of women vital to achieve economic development, social prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday underlined the active participation of women in every field to achieve sustainable economic development and social prosperity in the country.

Addressing the concluding session of the National Conference on Women and Health, themed "Paving the Path to Inclusive Healthcare Solutions for Women in Pakistan," the minister emphasized that no country can develop without the active participation of women in all spheres of life.

He stressed that it is a prerequisite to bringing 50 per cent of the local population into the economic mainstream to become a developed country, alongside paying special attention to their health and education.

The minister highlighted that the government is taking measures for the economic empowerment of women and they will be encouraged through e-Pakistan initiatives as well.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that the welfare and development of youth are at the top of the government's strategy, and this is included in the 5Es framework.

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by the country, the minister pointed out that Pakistan is currently dealing with unusual economic conditions.

He emphasized the need to develop and promote import substitution to preserve foreign exchange and create opportunities to increase development expenditure in the country. For the next financial year, the government's estimated income is Rs7,000 billion, while Rs8,000 billion is required to settle its debts and liabilities, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that climate change is another challenge confronting the country and stressed the need to overcome these challenges to achieve sustainable economic growth and social prosperity.

He emphasized that collective efforts are necessary to address such challenges and steps will be taken to eliminate issues of malnutrition and manage the growing population.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Ahsan Iqbal Education Women All Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

2 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

5 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

5 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

8 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business