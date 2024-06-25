- Home
Active Participation Of Women Vital To Achieve Economic Development, Social Prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday underlined the active participation of women in every field to achieve sustainable economic development and social prosperity in the country.
Addressing the concluding session of the National Conference on Women and Health, themed "Paving the Path to Inclusive Healthcare Solutions for Women in Pakistan," the minister emphasized that no country can develop without the active participation of women in all spheres of life.
He stressed that it is a prerequisite to bringing 50 per cent of the local population into the economic mainstream to become a developed country, alongside paying special attention to their health and education.
The minister highlighted that the government is taking measures for the economic empowerment of women and they will be encouraged through e-Pakistan initiatives as well.
Ahsan Iqbal stated that the welfare and development of youth are at the top of the government's strategy, and this is included in the 5Es framework.
Highlighting the economic challenges faced by the country, the minister pointed out that Pakistan is currently dealing with unusual economic conditions.
He emphasized the need to develop and promote import substitution to preserve foreign exchange and create opportunities to increase development expenditure in the country. For the next financial year, the government's estimated income is Rs7,000 billion, while Rs8,000 billion is required to settle its debts and liabilities, he added.
Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that climate change is another challenge confronting the country and stressed the need to overcome these challenges to achieve sustainable economic growth and social prosperity.
He emphasized that collective efforts are necessary to address such challenges and steps will be taken to eliminate issues of malnutrition and manage the growing population.
