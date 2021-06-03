UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Activist Fund Poised To Take 3 Seats On ExxonMobil Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Activist fund poised to take 3 seats on ExxonMobil board

New York, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Activist investor fund Engine No. 1 stands poised to fill three board seats at ExxonMobil following a hotly-contested shareholder vote, the company said Wednesday.

The announcement is a victory for the fund that has pushed the company to do more to address climate change.

The oil giant, which defended its policies against criticism from Engine No. 1, released "updated preliminary results" after an earlier tally was too close to call and indicated a gain of at least two spots The result, which still must be certified, means Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner will join fellow candidates Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala on the board of ExxonMobil.

The company last week announced the election of Goff and Hietala, along with that of several incumbent directors.

"We are grateful for shareholders' careful consideration of our nominees and are excited that these three individuals will be working with the full board to help better position ExxonMobil for the long-term benefit of all shareholders," Engine No.

1 said in a statement.

ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said he looked forward to working with all directors "to build on the progress we've made to grow our long-term shareholder value and succeed in a lower-carbon future." Long criticized over its policies on the environment, ExxonMobil had sought to persuade shareholders of its commitment to address climate change by establishing in January a new "low carbon solutions" business to commercialize carbon capture technology and announcing two new board members in March.

But Engine No. 1 criticized those steps, saying they were insufficient to prepare the oil giant for an era when more aggressive climate mitigation policies are expected to lessen dependence on oil and natural gas.

The outcome of the vote was an indication of how climate change has become a mainstream issue for investors.

Asset management giant BlackRock voted for all three of the successful Engine No. 1 candidates, saying they would "bring the fresh perspectives and relevant transformative energy experience to the board."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Technology Business Vote Company Oil Progress January March Gas All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

34 minutes ago

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

8 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

9 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

9 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.