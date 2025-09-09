Open Menu

Acumen Board Members, Global Investors To Visit Pakistan In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Acumen board members, global investors to visit Pakistan in October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A high-level Acumen delegation comprising its board members and global investors will visit Pakistan next month to engage stakeholders amid Pakistan’s improving economic outlook.

The delegation would engage with key stakeholders in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, in light of the country’s improving macroeconomic indicators and forward-looking trajectory, said press release issued by finance ministry after the meeting.

The programme was shared during the meeting of Chief Executive Office (CEO) and Country Head of Acumen Pakistan, Dr. Ayesha Khan, along with her team called with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

According to the press release, during the meeting, Acumen team briefed the minister on progress on its $90 million Agriculture Resilience Fund for Pakistan, designed as a blended finance facility to climate adaptation in the agriculture sector.

The minister appreciated this initiative, noting that Pakistan—ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries—faces serious challenges to its agriculture-dependent economy. He underlined the importance of innovative financing models that can build adaptive capacity, improve food security, and support rural livelihoods.

The Finance Minister welcomed Acumen’s continued commitment to Pakistan and acknowledged the organization’s efforts to strengthen food systems, promote smart farming, and enhance farmer resilience through targeted investments in agribusinesses.

The Minister assured Acumen of the government’s support for investment initiatives that align with Pakistan’s sustainable development and climate resilience agenda.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration for the development of a resilient and sustainable

Agriculture sector in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 minutes ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

25 minutes ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

4 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

13 hours ago
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

13 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

13 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

13 hours ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

13 hours ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

13 hours ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business