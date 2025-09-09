Acumen board members, global investors to visit Pakistan in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A high-level Acumen delegation comprising its board members and global investors will visit Pakistan next month to engage stakeholders amid Pakistan’s improving economic outlook.

The delegation would engage with key stakeholders in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, in light of the country’s improving macroeconomic indicators and forward-looking trajectory, said press release issued by finance ministry after the meeting.

The programme was shared during the meeting of Chief Executive Office (CEO) and Country Head of Acumen Pakistan, Dr. Ayesha Khan, along with her team called with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

According to the press release, during the meeting, Acumen team briefed the minister on progress on its $90 million Agriculture Resilience Fund for Pakistan, designed as a blended finance facility to climate adaptation in the agriculture sector.

The minister appreciated this initiative, noting that Pakistan—ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries—faces serious challenges to its agriculture-dependent economy. He underlined the importance of innovative financing models that can build adaptive capacity, improve food security, and support rural livelihoods.

The Finance Minister welcomed Acumen’s continued commitment to Pakistan and acknowledged the organization’s efforts to strengthen food systems, promote smart farming, and enhance farmer resilience through targeted investments in agribusinesses.

The Minister assured Acumen of the government’s support for investment initiatives that align with Pakistan’s sustainable development and climate resilience agenda.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration for the development of a resilient and sustainable

Agriculture sector in Pakistan.