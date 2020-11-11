UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adani Group Never Dropped Plans For Australia's Biggest Mine Despite Pledges - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Adani Group Never Dropped Plans for Australia's Biggest Mine Despite Pledges - Reports

Indian multinational Adani Group never canceled its plans to build Australia's largest coalmine in the northeastern state of Queensland, despite public statements about the project having been significantly scaled back, Guardian Australia reported on Wednesday, citing documents released by the Queensland government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Indian multinational Adani Group never canceled its plans to build Australia's largest coalmine in the northeastern state of Queensland, despite public statements about the project having been significantly scaled back, Guardian Australia reported on Wednesday, citing documents released by the Queensland government.

According to the document submitted by the company to the state authorities, Adani's long-term plan is to boost production of the Carmichael mine to 55 million tonnes per year.

This runs counter to the company's public announcements made in late 2018 about backtracking on plans to build a 60 million tonne mine in Queensland and going for a 10 million tonne annual output, with a view to ramping it up to 27 million "over time," the online publication says.

The newspaper suggests that the company likely presented the project as "comparable to many other Queensland coalmines" to smooth the approvals process and pacify environmental activists.

Adani, meanwhile, reportedly maintains that it is building only a 10 million tonne mine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Australia Company 2018 Government Million

Recent Stories

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Africa surpass 1.9M

2 minutes ago

Recently launched mobile app will detect street cr ..

2 minutes ago

Bahrain's PM dies at 84: local media

2 minutes ago

Chairman PHEC inaugurates Smart University at UO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.