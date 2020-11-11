Indian multinational Adani Group never canceled its plans to build Australia's largest coalmine in the northeastern state of Queensland, despite public statements about the project having been significantly scaled back, Guardian Australia reported on Wednesday, citing documents released by the Queensland government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Indian multinational Adani Group never canceled its plans to build Australia's largest coalmine in the northeastern state of Queensland, despite public statements about the project having been significantly scaled back, Guardian Australia reported on Wednesday, citing documents released by the Queensland government.

According to the document submitted by the company to the state authorities, Adani's long-term plan is to boost production of the Carmichael mine to 55 million tonnes per year.

This runs counter to the company's public announcements made in late 2018 about backtracking on plans to build a 60 million tonne mine in Queensland and going for a 10 million tonne annual output, with a view to ramping it up to 27 million "over time," the online publication says.

The newspaper suggests that the company likely presented the project as "comparable to many other Queensland coalmines" to smooth the approvals process and pacify environmental activists.

Adani, meanwhile, reportedly maintains that it is building only a 10 million tonne mine.