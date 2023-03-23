UrduPoint.com

Adaptation Period Of Russian Economy To Sanctions Will End In 2024- Russian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) External pressure on Russia is unlikely to weaken, and the government expects that the period of adaptation of the Russian economy will end in 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Let us be realistic - external pressure is unlikely to weaken. Nevertheless, we expect that the adaptation period will end in 2024. And Russia will embark on the path of long-term progressive development," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

