Open Menu

ADB, AIIB Delegation Stress For Timely Completion Of WASH Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ADB, AIIB delegation stress for timely completion of WASH projects

A joint delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) emphasized the importance of maintaining quality and ensuring early completion of projects under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):A joint delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) emphasized the importance of maintaining quality and ensuring early completion of projects under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP).

The delegation, led by Senior Project Officer Umar Ali Shah and representative from AIIB Ghufran Syed, held a progress review meeting here on Monday.

Project Director KPCIP Syed Zafar Ali, Director Compliance Amir Alam Khan, Director Technical Mian Shakeel Ahmad, and Director Finance Qazi Raees besides chief executive officers of water and sanitation companies from Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad and construction supervision consultants attended the meeting.

Each City Implementation Unit (CIU) provided a detailed briefing on the status of all ongoing, proposed and recommended projects.

Furthermore, the Project Management Unit (PMU) team, led by the project director, briefed the delegation on the technical, financial, administrative and operational aspects of the projects being carried out in five division cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, namely Peshawar, Mardan, Mingora, Kohat, and Abbottabad.

The consultants updated the delegation on the progress of work for each project. Following the briefing, the senior project officer emphasized that there should be no compromise when it comes to the quality of work. He stressed the importance of completing each project within the stipulated timeframe to ensure that the benefits reach to the general public on time.

The provincial government with financial assistance from the ADB and AIIB has implemented various projects in the cities including modernization of water and sanitation delivery system so that people have access to clean drinking water and the cities have a sustainable environment-friendly wastewater treatment and waste management systems, the delegation was told.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Swat Bank Kohat Mardan Progress Mingora Shakeel Asian Development Bank All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

4 minutes ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

3 minutes ago
 Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

3 minutes ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

3 minutes ago
 MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research R ..

MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research Report in the UAE 2017-2022&#03 ..

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Cou ..

Supreme Court (SC) seeks audit report of Gun & Country Club

3 minutes ago
Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

46 minutes ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

51 minutes ago
 Shamyl's 57 anchors Shaheens' nine-wicket win

Shamyl's 57 anchors Shaheens' nine-wicket win

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

56 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

1 hour ago
 Cambodia's banking, financial industry stays healt ..

Cambodia's banking, financial industry stays healthy in H1: report

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business