ADB Announces Pakistani-rupee Linked Bonds Worth $200mln

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:47 PM

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $200mln

Pakistan's government for the first time has allowed ADB to sell bonds linked to its currency and the funds used for financing long term infrastructure and energy projects in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide offshore Pakistan rupee-linked bonds for International investors in order to support local Currency and capital market.

The ADB announced to issue bonds worth $ $200 million and the step would improve value of the Pakistani rupee.

Pakistani government for the first time allowed ADB to sell bonds linked to its currency. The funds used for financing long term infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had allowed ADB to issue rupee denominated bonds for investors last month while Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, was in the chair.

