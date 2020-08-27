ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $200mln

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide offshore Pakistan rupee-linked bonds for International investors in order to support local Currency and capital market.

The ADB announced to issue bonds worth $ $200 million and the step would improve value of the Pakistani rupee.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had allowed ADB to issue rupee denominated bonds for investors last month while Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, was in the chair.