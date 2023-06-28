ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes for a period of 3 years.

According to ADB press statement received here, Ms. Yasmin is expected to join ADB in late August.

She will be responsible for management of the newly created Sectors Group and the Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department under ADB's new operating model.

Ms. Yasmin is currently the Senior Secretary at the Finance Division of Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance.

She has more than 32 years of broad development experience, including in macroeconomic management, public sector and fiscal policy reform, and trade and poverty reduction in government and international organizations.

Under its new operating model, to be launched on 30 June 2023, ADB's sector and thematic expertise will be consolidated in the two groups under Ms.

Yasmin to deliver integrated solutions to clients in accordance with country programs and strengthen ADB's position as a leader in development knowledge in the region.

The sector and thematic groups will launch and lead innovative initiatives to tackle the region's key development challenges, with a focus on climate change.

Ms. Yasmin holds a master in development economics from Australian National University and a master of business administration from the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, in Bangladesh.

She also received a Fellowship in Public Policy and Human Rights under the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Program at Rutgers University in New Jersey, United States.