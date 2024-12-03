Open Menu

ADB Approves 173 Mln USD Financing To Cambodia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 07:08 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday said it has approved two projects with 173 million U.S. dollars in loans and grants to accelerate climate-adaptive water resources management in Cambodia.

The first is an 88-million-dollar Integrated Water Resources Management Project targeting river basins in Battambang and Pursat provinces in the Tonle Sap basin.

The project will strengthen integrated, climate-adaptive, and eco-friendly water resources management, modernize irrigation systems, and reduce flood risks, the ADB said.

The second is an 85-million-dollar additional financing for the ongoing Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project to help the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology enhance water delivery efficiency and climate resilience.

The project will share best practices with farmers to enhance irrigation infrastructure's climate resilience and water delivery efficiency, said the ADB.

