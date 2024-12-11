ADB Approves $200 Million Loan For Improvement Of Electricity Transmission System
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $200 million loan to improve the electricity transmission system in Pakistan.
According to a statement issued here by the ADB, the loan amount will be used to modernize the electricity distribution system, increasing the capacity of distribution companies to provide sustainable electricity.
The statement said that in the initial phase, support will be provided to three electricity distribution companies, LESCO, MEPCO and SEPCO, that will play an effective role in sustainable energy in their regions.
It should be noted that a few days ago, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had announced a development loan of $86.2 million to Pakistan.
