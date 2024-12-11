Open Menu

ADB Approves $200 Million Loan For Improvement Of Electricity Transmission System

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ADB approves $200 million loan for improvement of electricity transmission system

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $200 million loan to improve the electricity transmission system in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $200 million loan to improve the electricity transmission system in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued here by the ADB, the loan amount will be used to modernize the electricity distribution system, increasing the capacity of distribution companies to provide sustainable electricity.

The statement said that in the initial phase, support will be provided to three electricity distribution companies, LESCO, MEPCO and SEPCO, that will play an effective role in sustainable energy in their regions.

It should be noted that a few days ago, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had announced a development loan of $86.2 million to Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing sch ..

FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast

Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast

7 minutes ago
 Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vig ..

Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline

7 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual p ..

IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement

12 minutes ago
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint re ..

IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecolo ..

8 minutes ago
 Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capi ..

Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told

12 minutes ago
 BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, ..

BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told

12 minutes ago
 Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

12 minutes ago
 Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corru ..

Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day

28 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani Universit ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business