ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said it will help to mobilize financial resources for productive investment, especially by private sector.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) Asian Development Bank has approved a 300 million Dollars loan for Pakistan to develop its capital markets, promote private investment and mobilize domestic resources to finance sustainable growth.

He said it will also facilitate economic growth by developing the bond and equity capital markets, improve forex reserves and stabilize exchange rate.