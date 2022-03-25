UrduPoint.com

ADB Approves 300m Dollars Loan For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:43 PM

ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said it will help to mobilize financial resources for productive investment, especially by private sector.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) Asian Development Bank has approved a 300 million Dollars loan for Pakistan to develop its capital markets, promote private investment and mobilize domestic resources to finance sustainable growth.

Appreciating the approval of the loan by Asian Development Bank, Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said it will help to mobilize financial resources for productive investment, especially by private sector.

He said it will also facilitate economic growth by developing the bond and equity capital markets, improve forex reserves and stabilize exchange rate.

