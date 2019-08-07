ADB approves $500 million release to support reform agenda

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wednesday approved release of US $500 million to support the incumbent government's reform agenda for improving trade competitiveness to enhance exports

Proceeds of this facility will boost foreign exchange built up and give much needed budgetary support to government of Pakistan, Federal�Minister�for�Economic Affairs�Division Hammad Azhar tweeted.

The minister said that more significantly, budgetary support programme from a long term development partner i.e ADB has been restored after a gap of more than 2 years.

"I am thankful to ADB and it's president for their support and reposing confidence in the present government's reform agenda," he added.