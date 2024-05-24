Open Menu

ADB Approves 500 Mln USD Loan To Indonesia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:15 PM

ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to Indonesia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said it has approved a loan of 500 million U.S. dollars to strengthen Indonesia's program to reduce plastic marine debris

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said it has approved a loan of 500 million U.S. dollars to strengthen Indonesia's program to reduce plastic marine debris.

The program will focus on supporting the country's National Action Plan for Handling Marine Debris, which aims to reduce plastic waste flow into the oceans by 70 percent by 2025, the ADB said.

"ADB is pleased to partner with Indonesia to reduce marine debris while promoting the development of the blue economy," said ADB Country Director for Indonesia Jiro Tominaga.

Rampant plastic pollution has threatened Indonesia's coastal areas, home to 70 percent of the country's population and vital for major economic contributors including marine tourism and fisheries.

By approving the loan, the ADB promises to support Indonesia's action plan by improving plastic waste management, reducing problematic plastic production and consumption, and strengthening data and monitoring tools for policy making.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Threatened Indonesia Asian Development Bank Million

Recent Stories

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in com ..

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..

10 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brai ..

COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of ..

Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together

6 minutes ago
 Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

6 minutes ago
 119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

13 minutes ago
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; ..

Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..

13 minutes ago
 Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks fo ..

Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy

6 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochista ..

Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy ..

Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion

11 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on heatwave

NIH issues advisory on heatwave

11 minutes ago
 One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business