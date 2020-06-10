ADB approves $ 500m aid for Pakistan amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The ADP has announced approval of this huge amount to help Pakistan to cope with the situation arising out of Coronavirus, especially for the security of the poor citizens.

MANILA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a loan worth $ 500 million for Pakistan to help it for health sectors and to protect the poor citizens suffering amid fears of Coronavirus.

In a statement, ADB confirmed that it approved the grant for improvement of health and economic sectors and for its initiative regarding “Protect Poor Citizens”.

The grant approved is part of ADB’s COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Programme.

The Bank said that the loan would help the Pakistani government to launch deliver social protection programs to the poor and vulnerable, expand health sector capabilities, and deliver a pro-poor fiscal stimulus to boost growth and create jobs as the country fights the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. According to ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, “The COVID-19 pandemic hit Pakistan at a critical point in its ongoing economic recovery program. We are fully committed to supporting Pakistan through this difficult period,”.

The President said that the loan would be helpful for the governemtn to implement development plan including security of the country’s social safety and health sector.

Coronavirus pandemic, it said, was forecast to hamper Pakistan's economic growth, revenue collection, and employment. The bank said that a low ration of healthcare workers to population and a lack of hospital beds was a big hindrance in development. '

The ABD's CARES programme would aid "various government initiatives, including cash assistance payments to 3 million daily wage workers, of whom approximately 23% are women, and cash grants to 7.5 million families under the Kifalat social protection program", the statement added.

“The program will also help fund the acquisition of additional ventilators and COVID-19 protective kits for medical staff, including appropriately sized personal protective equipment for women,” said the ADB, pointing out that the loan will support young entrepreneurs, including at least 25% women, through the government’s youth entrepreneur scheme, Kamyab Jawan for jobs’ security. The bank also said that $500-million loan was funded via the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) — part of its $20-billion additional aid announced April 13 for developing nations' response to coronavirus — under ADB’s Countercyclical Support Facility.