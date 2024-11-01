ADB Approves 85 Mln USD Loan To Nepal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday that it approved a loan of 85 million U.S. dollars to fund the modernization of irrigation networks and increase agricultural production in Nepal
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday that it approved a loan of 85 million U.S. dollars to fund the modernization of irrigation networks and increase agricultural production in Nepal.
The ADB said the Irrigation Modernization Enhancement Project will develop a more efficient and climate-resilient agriculture and irrigation system for about 56,000 farm households across five provinces in Nepal.
Nepal's agriculture sector contributes 26 percent to the gross domestic product. However, growth has stagnated at 2.7 percent annually due to unreliable irrigation, while climate-related hazards such as floods, droughts, and heat waves have intensified food insecurity and reduced resilience.
The project promises to upgrade more than 31,000 hectares of agricultural command areas covering 100 farmer-managed irrigation systems.
The total project cost is 133.64 million dollars. This includes 16.14 million dollars from the government and 2.5 million dollars from farmer-beneficiaries.
The government is in the final stages of securing a loan from a development partner to bridge the remaining 30 million dollars funding gap through co-financing.
Recent Stories
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points
Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: Ali Malik
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
More Stories From Business
-
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging trade for climate, heal ..12 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points12 minutes ago
-
China's listed companies report growing profits1 hour ago
-
Court backs CCP's role in regulating competition, dismisses challenge1 hour ago
-
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October5 minutes ago
-
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms5 minutes ago
-
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears5 minutes ago
-
PBIT chairman vows to reshape Punjab’s investment landscape2 hours ago
-
Gold declines by Rs2,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation slightly up for combined consumption groups2 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 13.45% to $10.880 bln during Jul-Oct 20242 hours ago
-
Alternative energy sources, industrialisation focus of Punjab govt: Chaudhry Shafay3 hours ago