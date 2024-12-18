ADB approves disbursement of 7.5mn USD to support KP health sector

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved disbursement of 7.5 million USD, under Loan No. 4222-PAK (COL), marking a significant achievement for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Systems Strengthening Program (KPHSSP) supporting mega project of revamping Non-Teaching District Headquarters Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved disbursement of 7.5 million USD, under Loan No. 4222-PAK (COL), marking a significant achievement for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Systems Strengthening Program (KPHSSP) supporting mega project of revamping Non-Teaching District Headquarters Hospitals.

This disbursement reflects the progress made in achieving Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) 1, 2, 3, and 5, aligning the program with Secondary Revamp Project to improve secondary healthcare services across the province in DHQ Hospitals, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The ADB's disbursement brings the program back “on-track” after being previously marked as “at-risk,” ensuring continued support for critical healthcare improvements in KP.

This approval underscores ADB's confidence in the KP government efforts to strengthen health infrastructure, improve service delivery and modernize equipment across secondary healthcare facilities.