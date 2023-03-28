ADB, BML sign 41 mln USD financing package to support Maldives' SMEs, tourism

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a 41 million U.S. dollars financing package with the Bank of Maldives Plc (BML) on Tuesday to support locally owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and tourism companies in Maldives

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a 41 million U.S. dollars financing package with the Bank of Maldives Plc (BML) on Tuesday to support locally owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and tourism companies in Maldives.

As the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, the Manila-based ADB has arranged, structured, and syndicated the entire financing package, comprising a loan of up to 13 million dollars from the ADB's ordinary capital resources, a parallel loan of up to 13 million dollars from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and a parallel loan of up to 5 million dollars from the Development Bank of Austria.