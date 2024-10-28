ADB Country Director Calls On Chairman FBR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ms. Emma Fan called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Lagrial on Monday at FBR headquarters.
During the meeting, they discussed the progress on ADB funded projects and various other areas of mutual cooperation, said a news release.
Chairman FBR apprised about the Transformation Plan which envisages making FBR more dynamic, modern and in line with the international standards.
The chairman said that the purpose of reforms was to maximise revenue growth while facilitating tax compliance.
The Country Director expressed support for FBR’s initiatives and reiterated the ADB’s resolve to continue supporting the revenue mobilisation efforts in Pakistan.
