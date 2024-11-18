Open Menu

ADB Delegation Discusses Management, Governance Initiatives With Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:37 PM

ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance minister

A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Senior Director, Tariq H. Niazi called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Senior Director, Tariq H. Niazi called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by ADB’s Country Director, Ms. Emma Fan and her team in Pakistan, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Tariq H. Niazi briefed the Minister on ADB’s public sector management and governance initiatives aimed at ensuring stronger macro-fiscal management and effective governance with improved policy framework and institutional capacities in the Bank’s developing member countries.

Tariq Niazi said the ADB had quite a substantial pipeline for Pakistan with significant projects planned for economic reforms and socio-economic development, particularly policy and administration reforms, digitalization of FBR, private-public partnerships, climate change, policy-based guarantees, financial and budgetary support, support in poverty reduction, and technical assistance in pension reforms.

On the occasion, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lauded the ADB’s financial and technical assistance provided to Pakistan over the years. He said the bank’s priority areas of assistance were aligned with Pakistan’s development needs and welcomed the Bank’s assistance in building climate resilience and taking forward the agenda of government and pension reforms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank FBR Asian Development Bank Government

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

47 seconds ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate ..

Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

2 hours ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

4 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

4 hours ago
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

4 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

5 hours ago
 Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

5 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

6 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business