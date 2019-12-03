UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB Delegation Holds Meeting With Pakistan Stock Exchange Stockbrokers Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:27 AM

ADB delegation holds meeting with Pakistan Stock Exchange Stockbrokers Association

A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday discussed matters pertaining to Trading Right Entitlement Certificate (TREC) Holders of Pakistan Stock Exchange with the representatives of Stockbrokers Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday discussed matters pertaining to Trading Right Entitlement Certificate (TREC) Holders of Pakistan Stock Exchange with the representatives of Stockbrokers Association.

The delegation comprise of David White and Ms.Michelle Parnell of Asian Development Bank (ADB), accompanied with Akif Saeed who is currently serving as consultant to ADB, held meeting with PSX Stockbrokers Association (PSA) President Basharat Ullah Khan.

Members of Managing Committee and Ex-Office Bearers of PSA were also present in the meeting held here.

President PSA briefed the delegation about the issues being faced by the TREC Holders. He said Stock Market being fully documented but unfortunately the investors and the TREC Holders in the Capital Market are subject to unreasonable tax and compliance burden.

He further apprised that the TREC Holders are inundated with the never-ending Regulatory Compliances that they do not find time for marketing their business.

The guests shared their perspective regarding the Stock Market and assured that they will take measures for the development of the Capital Market and to promote investment in Stock market.

The meeting hoped that the concerns and issues will be resolved in due course.

In addition to it, the recently floated concept note of New Broker Regime was also made part of the discussion, wherein, views were exchanged on different aspects.

It was further clarified by the ADB team that they never demanded for any change in existing Broker Regime.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business David Pakistan Stock Exchange Asian Development Bank Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

37 minutes ago

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

37 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

1 hour ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.